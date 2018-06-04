Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, a week after they were spotted at the City Clerk’s Office processing their marriage license.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff,” Prepon captioned a black and white photo taken at their wedding.

In the photo, the 38-year-old bride is seen donning a sleeveless wedding gown while holding carrying a large bouquet of roses. On the other hand, the 37-year-old groom wore a vest, pants, shirt and tie without the jacket, as well as a hat.

The wedding comes a week after the two were photographed by TMZ at the Clerk’s Office in New York City. At the time, it wasn’t clear if they were there to get a marriage license, because their reps did not respond to request for comment.

In January 2017, Prepon told E! News that she didn’t want a grand wedding. She said she’s content with having a small wedding that can accommodate a lot of people they love and care about.

Prepon and Foster got engaged in October 2016 four months after they stared dating. Though the couple’s relationship is seen as a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly clarified that the actors have been friends ever since they were teenagers.

Their engagement was confirmed when Prepon attended the L.A. premiere of “The Girl on the Train” flashing a new sparkler. She was accompanied by her then-fiancé, and it was the first time that the duo made a red carpet appearance as a couple.

Days after confirming their engagement, Prepon stopped by “Live with Kelly” and talked about her relationship with the “Hell or High Water” star. “We’re really private so we kept it kind of private. No one really knew about it and then we just kind of came out with it,” she told host Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Ashton Kutcher at the time.

Prepon and Foster welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in August 2017.

