It’s been 15 years; is it time to go back to school? The cast of “Old School,” which came out Feb. 21, 2003, is divided on that answer.

The original film became an instant classic for fans, with an 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also a hit at the box office, grossing over $75 million domestically with a $24 million budget. Numbers, ratings, audience wishes and studio desires aside, a true “Old School” sequel wouldn’t work unless Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn reprised their roles. Unfortunately, the actors have spoken out about this idea throughout the last 15 years and they’re not all on the same page.

Here’s what the “Old School” cast has to say about doing another installment:

Photo: Dreamworks Pictures

Luke Wilson

Since the comedy was so well-received upon its release, sequel ideas almost immediately began to float around at the studio, with the actors even seeing scripts, but nothing ever came of it. Had everything fallen into place, though, Wilson would’ve been on board.

“They were trying to get it done, and I, of course, would do it at the drop of a hat,” he told Maxim in 2016. “It’s just a matter of getting Will, me, Vince and Todd to get everybody’s schedule in sync and to get the right script. As funny as those guys are, they are pretty damn thoughtful and would hate to squander the goodwill of the first one with one where it just seemed like the studio was just trying to cash in. But God, I’d love to do it.”

Will Ferrell

While Wilson seems to be all for heading back to the frat house and playing Mitch again, it seems like even a great script wouldn’t get Ferrell to return.

“Oh, I wouldn’t do another ‘Old School,’” he told The Guardian in 2006. “They put these rumors out there, these studio people, but I would never be behind that one.”

For fans hoping he’d changed his mind over the years: he hasn’t. While stopping by “Watch What Happens Live” in 2017, a fan asked him during the aftershow about doing “Old School 2” and he simply replied, “No.”

Vince Vaughn

Meeting his former co-stars in the middle, Vaughn seems to be on the fence about the whole idea. While he’s not quite sure if a new movie would ever end up happening, he’s not going to take it off the table.

“I wouldn’t say never,” he told Collider about doing a sequel to the 2013 flick. “I know [director Todd Phillips is] doing ‘Hangover’ and has those things to do. There has been a script for it which is actually pretty good.”

He continued that while the script is in a good place, he’s not sure, although “it’s a possibility.”

Four years later, in 2013, not much changed on the sequel front in Vaughn’s eyes. During a Reddit AMA, he responded to a question about it, saying that there’s “nothing immediately planned although there is a script.”