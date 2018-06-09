Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen have opened up about personal battles with anxiety and depression following Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade’s suicides.

On Friday, the “Six” actress took to Instagram to share with her fans how she’s fought with depression for the most part of her adult life. “I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in a decade,” the 37-year-old wrote.

Munn also disclosed that she had thought of taking her own life in the past. “Thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times. For those who don’t understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die … It’s because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore,” she said.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star then encouraged everyone who is going through a dark time in their life to seek help. “But please listen to me — from someone who is telling you that she’s been where you are — when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE,” she captioned a screenshot of the list of international suicide hotlines. “A phone call could change everything.”

Meanwhile, Teigen shared her own experience with depression via Twitter. “I my deepest, darkest postpartum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number. If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known. It really can be a lonely hole,” John Legend’s wife tweeted.

It can be noted that the “Lip Sync Battle” commentator revealed to Glamour in March 2017 that she developed postpartum depression after giving birth to daughter Luna. “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy … I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a ‘thing,’” she said at the time.

Munn and Teigen’s posts come on the heels of Bourdain’s apparent suicide on Friday morning and days after Spade took her own life by hanging herself in her Park Avenue apartment, as pointed out by ET Online.

Aside from Munn and Teigen, many other celebrities joined in on the online conversations about suicides in the country. Patton Oswalt, Lena Dunham, Debra Messing, Bryan Cranston, Zach Braff and many others have tweeted about depression as a silent killer and a serious problem of the society at present.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy