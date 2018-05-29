Omid Djalili, a comedian, just revealed how he was involved in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

During a recent interview, the funnyman said that he missed the nuptials because he was stuck on a plane after traveling from Basel, Switzerland. Djalili also said that all of the planes were delayed from flying over Windsor while the wedding ceremony was taking place.

“No one was allowed to fly over Windsor so all the planes had been suspended. It was worldwide, it stopped the planes, it’s incredible. It could have been a security risk as well, you never know,” he said (via Express).

And even though he was unable to watch the ceremony, Djalili said that he was happy to have somehow contributed to making sure the wedding will go on smoothly.

“I was hoping to get home in time to watch the royal wedding but I missed it. But then again, I felt involved. I felt very happy because I felt involved. I was not ruining the royal wedding by flying over it!” he said.

When he finally returned home, Djalili said that he was able to watch some of the highlights from Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding and thought they were wonderful.

“I got quite emotional. I thought it was beautiful and I loved the whole thing. Some of the best things that happened were very subtle. I started screaming ‘Wow!’ I never thought that would ever happen, that was incredible,” he gushed.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). Following their ceremony, the newlyweds went on a short carriage procession around Windsor. They also attended their wedding reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall.

On the evening of their big day, Prince Harry and Markle changed to a more laid-back attire and went to Frogmore House for their evening gathering with their closest family and friends. The event was hosted by Prince Charles.

Reports revealed that Prince Harry and Markle snuck out of Frogmore House before their celebration officially ended.

Photo: Getty Images/Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool