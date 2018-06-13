Looks like another WB series is getting a revival — sort off. Some cast members of “One Tree Hill” reunited recently and began teasing on social media a possible Christmas 2018 special for the hit early 2000s drama series.

Earlier this week, Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles and Antwon Tanner shared on social media photos taken from what appears to be a reunion of the “One Tree Hill” stars in Lafayette, Louisiana, Us Weekly reported Tuesday.

The actors did not reveal specific details about the reunion or why they gathered together years after the show wrapped up in 2012. However, it appears all of their posts have the hashtag “#christmas2018” in common.

Moreover, Tanner seemingly confirmed that they could be working on a project together since he mentioned “new project” and “on set working with some oldies but goodies” in his tweet. Burton also gave another clue when she captioned her selfie “Behind the scenes.”

The Hollywood actors’ posts quickly garnered a lot of attention from many fans of the series. However, all posts have been taken down ever since they caused several news outlets to report on a possible Christmas special. Fortunately, one fan managed to take screenshots and shared them in a tweet.

“One Tree Hill” had a nine-season run from 2003 to 2012 on the WB. The show was set in a fictional small town in North Carolina and originally began as a story about two half-brothers. As the series progressed, more storylines feature different but related characters were explored, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from the actors who teased about the reunion special, the drama starred Sophia Bush and Child Michael Murray, who even got married and divorced while doing the project. Other stars include James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Lee Norris, Paul Johansson, Shantel VanSanten, Jana Kramer and Stephen Colletti, among others.

Last week, Bush shut down rumors about a possible revival. “People have been saying that for a long time and I really don’t know. I don’t have any intel for anybody,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel bad when people say, ‘Oh, it can happen’ and then the internet blows up and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s not happening.’

It’s not clear if Bush wasn’t informed about the project at the time, or if she made the statement so the TV special would be kept under wraps until the big reveal.

Photo: Getty Images/D Dipasupil