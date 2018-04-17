The OnePlus 6 is launching soon and the company has been teasing several of its new features for weeks now. The latest update from OnePlus seems to hint that its upcoming flagship Android phone will finally be water resistant.

OnePlus has posted a short video on its Twitter page showing raindrops. The tweet was also accompanied by a text saying “don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we.” Android Authority speculates that the video may be showing the raindrops hitting the OnePlus 6’s display, but the company has not confirmed that detail.

Most flagship smartphones feature IP rating for water and dust resistance. All of OnePlus’s previous phones don’t have any sort of IP rating, which is disappointing to a lot of consumers. The most common IP ratings are IP67 and IP68, so it’s highly likely that the OnePlus 6 will have one of these water and dust resistance certifications.

IP67 certified devices, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, are able to survive water immersion between 15cm and 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, IP68 devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the LG V30, are able to survive water immersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 6 will be OnePlus’s “flagship killer” for 2018 and is already confirmed to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The upcoming phone will also feature an iPhone X-style notch that can be hidden through a compatibility mode to black out the sides of the notch.

Like the OnePlus 5/5T, the OnePlus 6 is also expected to arrive with dual cameras on its back. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared the very first photo samples of the OnePlus 6 camera on his Weibo page. The photos he shared are full-resolution 16-megapixel samples, suggesting that the upcoming phone will have a 16MP+20MP dual-camera combo, which is the same setup on the OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 6 is rumored to be announced on May 5, but the company still hasn’t confirmed if that information is accurate. The OnePlus 6 is also speculated to cost more than $500, which would also be a first for the company. The OnePlus 5 starts at $479, while the OnePlus 5T starts at $499.

Photo: OnePlus