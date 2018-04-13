OnePlus has slowly been teasing the OnePlus 6 for the last several days, but it looks like the upcoming phone may have already been fully revealed. Smartphone case maker Olixar has already started selling cases for the brand new phone, giving everyone an idea on how the device will look like when it’s officially unveiled.

The OnePus 6 Olixar cases are currently being sold on the MobileFun website, as first spotted by GSM Arena. The lineup ranges from a leather-style wallet case down to simple silicone cases. More importantly, the listing for the products is also accompanied by photos of the OnePlus 6 that leave little to the imagination.

The front panel of the OnePlus 6 features a bezel-less display with a small notch right on top. That notch houses the front-facing camera, the in-ear speaker, sensors and an LED notification light. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei previously explained that the notch is intended to give users more screen real estate and told fans to “learn to love the notch.”

On the back, the OnePlus 6 has vertically-aligned dual cameras. This is a departure from the OnePlus 5/5T design, which features horizontal dual cameras. Just beneath the dual cameras is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is now pill-shaped instead of being circular. The setup and layout are very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The back of the OnePlus 6 also appears to have a glass build, as pointed out by Phone Arena. This could possibly mean that the handset will have support for wireless charging. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did say last year that the company’s Dash Charge fast charging technology is superior to any wireless charging solution. It’s possible that the company may have already changed its stance on that since there seems to be no other reason for the OnePlus 6 to come with a glass back.

As for the frame of the phone, the OnePlus 6 has its volume keys on its left side, while the right side has the power button. Above the power button is OnePlus’s signature alert slider, which now comes with a red accent color and a textured surface. The company previously confirmed on its social media pages that the alert slider on the OnePlus 6 will be able to offer a “slide to focus” feature when using the camera.

The OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The only thing that’s still unconfirmed is the device’s launch date. The popular rumor right now is that it might officially launch on May 5.

Photo: OnePlus