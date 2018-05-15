The OnePlus 6 will be unveiled on May 16 in London, but new information about the upcoming phone keeps on leaking. The latest leak has revealed that the OnePlus 6 will arrive with a new “mirror black” finish and the device could arrive with a starting price of $519.

An early Amazon listing has revealed that the OnePlus 6 will arrive with midnight black and mirror black color options, as first spotted by the German website WinFuture. Midnight black is the same matte black color option that OnePlus has been offering since the 2016 OnePlus 3T. This offers a stealthy and sleek look that a lot of consumers are quite fond of.

The mirror black color option is entirely new for the OnePlus 6 and it appears to have a glass back. The renders in the Amazon listing shows that it’s quite reflective and it gives off a more premium-looking feel. Glass back panels are making a comeback thanks to the iPhone X and it isn’t too surprising that OnePlus would do the same for its upcoming handset. After all, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did confirm last month that it would incorporate glass materials for its next flagship Android phone.

“OnePlus 6's glass design is centered around creating a ‘sense of value’ and ‘premium hand-feel,” Lau said. “The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one.”

The Amazon listing also reveals that the OnePlus 6 will be available to order on May 22 with a starting price of €519 for the 64GB model and €569 for the 128GB model. Droid-Life speculates that this could translate to US$519 and US$569. However, the OnePlus 6 could be more expensive than that as previous rumors suggest. It’s also possible that the device could cost US$621 and $681, as pointed out by The Verge.

The Amazon listing has already been taken down and it didn’t include pricing information for the 256GB model of the OnePlus 6. Lau did confirm last month that the OnePlus 6 will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upcoming handset will be the very first OnePlus phone ever to have a 256GB of internal storage option. The last thing that the Amazon listing may have confirmed is the dual-camera setup. The OnePlus 6 is said to arrive with a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual cameras on its back.

