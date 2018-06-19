Oppo has officially announced the Find X, a new high-end Android smartphone that features little to no bezels and it doesn’t have a notch. The Oppo Find X also stands out for having three cameras that pop out of the handset’s body.

The Oppo Find X comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080p full HD+ screen resolution. Like with other high-end smartphones, the Find X comes with a tall display aspect ratio. Thanks to its bezel-less design, the device comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.25 percent, according to GSMArena. The Find X is also covered by curved glass up front and back. At first glance, the device looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Inside, the Find X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It’s also packing a 3,730mAh battery that supports Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology, which is similar to OnePlus’ Dash Charge. All of that is impressive, but where the Find X truly shines is with how its cameras work.

The Oppo Find X’s camera system is completely hidden inside the phone when the camera app is closed. When a user opens the camera app, the entire top portion of the device will slide up to reveal the dual rear cameras and the front-facing camera. When a user closes the camera app, the cameras will automatically slide back down and stay hidden. Oppo says that the camera can open in just 0.5 seconds, which The Verge claims to be accurate.

This type of technology isn’t entirely new. Just last week, Vivo announced its Nex smartphone, which is able to hide the front-facing camera with a similar kind of mechanism. What’s different with the Find X is that its mechanism hides both the front and rear cameras. This also means that the back of the device doesn’t have a camera bump.

The Oppo Find X comes with a 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel sensors for its rear-facing dual cameras, while the front-facing camera comes with a 35-megapixel sensor. The Find X doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, but it does have 3D facial scanning technology through its front-facing camera system. The camera will pop up automatically to scan the user’s face when the user swipes up on the display to unlock the phone, according to Android Central. This is also the reason why Oppo’s sliding mechanism needs to open fast.

On the software side of things, the Oppo Find X is running Color OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset also supports global LTE connectivity and will be the first Oppo phone to be available in north America and Europe. Oppo hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the phone maker is working with carriers to bring it to customers in the west.

Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su