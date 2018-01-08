Following Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the internet was aflutter with musings about a potential Oprah Winfrey presidency. Winfrey made a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award during the award ceremony telling girls around the world that a “new day” was on the horizon.

After her speech, many implored Winfrey to make a run for president in 2020.

Winfrey, 63, is worth an estimated $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. A media mogul and entrepreneur, Winfrey was the first black woman billionaire in history and was at one point named the wealthiest self-made woman in the United States, according to Town and County magazine. She ranks as #233 on the list of billionaires in the U.S.

Winfrey herself had not yet responded to rumors about a potential presidential run, but two unidentified sources told CNN Monday that she was “actively thinking” about running. One source said that while Winfrey had discussed it in recent months, she had not come to a conclusive decision.

Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, reportedly also weighed in on the talks.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told a Los Angeles Times reporter, according to CNN. “She would absolutely do it.”

In a now-deleted tweet, NBC News also touched on the situation, posting a photo of Winfrey alongside the caption, “Nothing but respect for OUR president.” The news outlet later said the tweet was “in reference to a joke” and “not meant to be a political statement.”

Winfrey previously said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” there would be “no running for office of any kind” for her, though she did not discuss the subject after Sunday’s Golden Globes. Her speech at the ceremony focused on the “Me Too” movement and women speaking out against sexual harassment and assault across all industries.

“I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon,” she concluded. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again. Thank you.”

Photo: Getty Images