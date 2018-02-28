Oprah Winfrey may be a very popular choice for presidential candidate for 2020, but there is only one voice that the media mogul will heed if she will run for office.

During a recent interview with People, Winfrey explained that she will only run for president if she gets a clear sign from God that this is the path she needs to take. For now, she hasn’t made a bid yet because she hasn’t seen any sign pointing her toward the White House.

“I went into prayer,” she told the outlet. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

Calls for the “A Wrinkle in Time” star to run for president reached to new heights after Winfrey gave an inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards while receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award. The crowd of Hollywood’s biggest names went up on their feet and gave the talk show host a standing ovation as Winfrey promised that “a new day is dawning.” Winfrey admitted that she did not expect for her speech to receive the attention it had gotten.

“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done.’ It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’” she recalled.

Winfrey went on to say that even her closest friend, Gayle King, urged her to consider running for office. She was also approached by billionaires who want to support her campaign and back her.

“I had people—wealthy, billionaires—calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign.’ That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’” she said.

Photo: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez