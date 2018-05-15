“The Originals” will flashback to the past to determine who is messing with Klaus in the present. Hayley is still missing, but the last episode of the final season left Klaus with a memento from Germany. The mysterious coin will help Klaus understand why his baby mama was taken on The CW drama.

“A mysterious clue sent to Klaus (Joseph Morgan) leads him one step closer to finding Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin),” the episode 5 synopsis reveals. Viewers saw last week that Klaus was sent a slice of Hayley’s flesh in a box that also held a gold coin with a swastika on it.

That coin will trigger some flashbacks to 1930s Germany. Consulting producer Jeffrey Lieber, who wrote Season 5, episode 5 with Bianca Sams, reveals in a CW promo video that Klaus will have a big realization. “The reasons Hayley was taken are tied to things he did a hundred years ago when he was living in an artistic community in Germany,” Lieber explains.

The video reveals that the flashbacks allow Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Klaus to be together in scenes that take place long before any business with The Hollow or memory wiping. They’re brothers who need each other’s help. Elijah is worried that their father is about to find them after various vampire and werewolf deaths.

While Klaus digs into his past, Elijah will hear about his new love’s history. “Antoinette (Jaime Murray) opens up to Elijah after her past comes back to haunt her,” the logline reveals. Could her past be connected to Klaus’ twisted history in pre-Nazi Germany?

In the present day, Klaus has all the vampires rounded up and is torturing them in hopes of getting Hayley back. Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) might not let him take his rage out on the vamps for much longer. “Marcel makes a decision that puts him at odds with Klaus,” the synopsis teases.

The trailer for “The Originals” makes it clear that Klaus is angry with absolutely everyone.

Episode 5, titled “Don’t It Just Break Your Heart,” will also head to Mystic Falls to visit Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) at school. “Finally, Hope takes matters into her own hands to fix the mess that she’s created,” the CW description hints.

Freya (Riley Voelkel) warned her niece that she should prepare for the worst and learn to control her grief. Her emotions getting out of hand can be dangerous. Hope wants to figure out how to avoid that.

While Hayley’s future is uncertain, viewers know that Hope will be O.K. The teen is getting her own spinoff, “Legacies,” next season on The CW after “The Originals” ends. The new show will co-star Matt Davis and follow her life at the magical boarding school.

“The Originals” Season 5, episode 5 airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Photo: Annette Brown/The CW Photo: Annette Brown/The CW Photo: Annette Brown/The CW Photo: Annette Brown/The CW Photo: Annette Brown/The CW Photo: Annette Brown/The CW