Sorry, “The Originals” fans. You’ll have to wait to find out how Klaus intends to handle Hope’s new violent ways. The CW vampire drama is not on tonight.

On Wednesday, June 27, The CW will air a rerun of Season 5, episode 5. Unfortunately, next week won’t be any better. The veteran show won’t even air an old episode on Wednesday, July 4. Instead, “The Originals” Season 5, episode 10 will be held until Wednesday, July 11.

The small hiatus is due to Independence Day. With holiday celebrations, the network likely figures people won’t be home to watch anyway. Those who are spending Wednesday night in can check out a rerun of episode 5 of the final season, which features Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah’s (Daniel Gillies) history with the Nightwalkers.

On July 4, however, The CW will instead air an hour and a half special, “The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala,” until 9:30 p.m. EDT before airing a rerun of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Photo: Tina Rowden/The CW

“The Originals” Season 5 returns July 11. In last week’s episode, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realized that the Hollow’s whispers subsided after she briefly tortured Elijah. With Klaus now acting as her primary parent, he decided not to ask her to fight it. Instead, he grinned and decided that he can help her use violence to feel better.

That’s definitely a terrible plan. In the promo video for the next new episode of “The Originals,” Elijah seems to be warning Klaus that letting Hope give in to the Hollow’s desire to harm will cause trouble.

“Leading your daughter down a path that will erase her humanity,” Elijah admonishes. “The consequences will be deadly for everyone.”

The trailer makes it look like Hope is assaulting both Klaus and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). Let’s hope that she doesn’t hurt anyone she loves — or worse. After all, executive producer Julie Plec warned that plenty of deaths are on the way.

“After tonight, there are five episodes of #TheOriginals left before the end of it’s run,” Plec wrote on Twitter after episode 8. “There are about as many significant deaths coming. I know you’re mourning, and it’s going to be hard, but there is some real beauty, love and peace to come too. Buckle up.”

The final season of “The Originals” returns Wednesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.