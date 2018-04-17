“The Originals” Season 5 will focus on reuniting the Mikaelson family after the Hollow forced them to separate for seven years, so understandably, there are some new faces in their lives. Meet the new cast members joining the CW drama for the final episodes.

Declan (Toorance Combs) “Reign” fans will recognize Coombs as Bash, but on “The Originals,” he’ll play a new love interest for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). Declan is an Irish chef with no knowledge of the supernatural. It’s safe to say that won’t last for long.

Roman (Jedidiah Goodacre) The “Descendants” alum is going from playing Prince Charming to a new vampire. He’ll head to the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted to deal with his newfound immortality. It’s there that he’ll meet Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), and he’s pretty much her teen dream. However, his interests might not be purely romantic. He becomes particularly fascinated by the Mikaelson family after an incident at school.

Photo: Annette Brown/The CW

Henry (Nicholas Alexander) Alexander will play a bullied kid in “The Originals” Season 5. However, werewolves at magical boarding schools deal with their problems a little differently than the average teen.

Caroline Forbes-Salvatore (Candice King) Though she was on “The Vampire Diaries” for eight seasons, King has never appeared on “The Originals.” For those unfamiliar, Caroline met Klaus (Joseph Morgan) during her first months as a vamp. The perky blonde is firmly on the side of good, which didn’t always mesh with Klaus’ murderous tendencies. Still, there was a major attraction, which resulted in exactly one steamy hookup in the woods, followed by Klaus leaving Mystic Falls forever.

Caroline now runs the Salvatore Boarding School with her ex, Alaric (Matt Davis). Shortly after opening, she received a hefty donation check from Klaus along with a very sweet note. Her daughters, Josie and Lizzie, are also witches and Hope’s classmates.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

Antoinette (Jaime Murray) The “Once Upon a Time” alum will show up in the third episode of “The Originals” Season 5. Antoinette is a flirty free spirit, but she’s a vampire. That means her carefree attitude is covering a dark past. TVLine describes her as an “old-school” vampire, so she has a long past with plenty of time for potential trouble. She’ll be a big influence on Elijah (Daniel Gillies) as he starts his new life with no memory of his family.

Photo: Annette Brown/The CW

Ivy (Shiva Kalaiselvan) The “Gotham” alum will play a fortune teller that Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) seeks out. She has some disturbing predictions.

Greta Sienna (Nadine Lewington) Lewington is “TVD” actor Michael Malarkey’s (Enzo) wife, and she’ll also play a vampire. After seven quiet years in New Orleans, Greta seems a little too eager to disturb the peace.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

Meet all the new characters when “The Originals” Season 5 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.