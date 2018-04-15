“The Originals” is finally coming back, but the show has seriously changed. The CW drama will pick up in a new time with some familiar faces, but there are some things you’ll want to know about before watching the Season 5 premiere.

1. Release Date: If you marked April 20 on your calendar months ago, you’ll need to change that. The CW moved the final season of “The Originals” to Wednesdays nights at 9 p.m. EDT, and that means the show will premiere two days earlier than planned. Season 5 kicks off on April 18.

2. Time Jump: Season 4 kicked off with a five-year time jump, and now the show is taking another leap forward. The show picks up seven years later, and Hope (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) will now be in high school. However, the Mikaelsons still have the Hollow, forcing them all to stay separated.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

3. Caroline Returns: The headmistress of Hope’s school goes to Europe at Rebekah’s (Claire Holt) request to see how Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is doing. He’s calling himself “Klaus the Mad,” but expect Caroline (Candice King) to give him a reality check.

4. Freelin: Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Keelin (Christina Moses) are still together after all this time. Keelin has been working with Doctors Without Borders in the Middle East, and she’d like Freya to come on her next trip with her. However, Freya doesn’t want to leave New Orleans until she finds a solution to bring her siblings back together. Her devotion to her sister and brothers will cause stress in the relationship.

5. Hope’s First Love: Teenage Hope has teenage interests, and that means she is starting to date. She’ll fall for Roman (Jedidiah Goodacre), a new vampire at school who has an interest in the Mikaelson family.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

6. Hayley’s Friend With Benefits: Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) might not be in love, but she is having fun while her daughter is at boarding school. She’ll be hooking up with Irish chef Declan (Toorance Coombs), who is blissfully unaware of the supernatural — for now.

7. Elijah’s Fresh Start: While all the other Mikaelsons started their new lives, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) started his without the weight of his past. Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) erased his memory. After the siblings are able to reunite, his amnesia will be difficult to handle, especially for his sister Rebekah.

“Rebekah has a hard time understanding how Elijah can’t remember anything at all,” Holt explained to TV Guide. “There’s a specific episode this season where we’re imploring him to remember and it’s hard. It’s a really hard thing for her to face... This was a pretty traumatic thing for everyone.”

8. An Emotional Season: Morgan warned TVLine that there would be a lot of feelings in “The Originals” Season 5. “The final season of ‘The Originals’ is kind of heartbreaking, I think. I’ll tell you this: the family doesn’t all sail off together into the sunset,” he teased. “That would be the only way it could end on a happy note. But there is hope there, not just the character but the feeling. There is definitely some sort of peace for everyone. It’s very emotional.”

The final season of “The Originals” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.