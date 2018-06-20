“The Originals” Season 5 is following through on a storyline set up long ago on “The Vampire Diaries.” The CW drama has finally let Klaus reconnect with Caroline, whom he declared his love for years ago. It seems fans of the couple should be happy with the series finale.

Consulting producer Jeffrey Lieber revealed that audiences will see plenty of Caroline (Candice King) in the final episodes of “The Originals.” “Throughout the rest of the season, [Caroline] is there to try and make peace with their relationship," Lieber told TV Guide.

He added that the final episode of the season, which will be the series finale, might give fans a real ending for that relationship. “The season finale is really fantastic and closes a lot of things up in a way that allows you to have some sense of closure,” Lieber teased. “We’re going to continue down the road we have with her this season, which is to allow her to be part of the ongoing plots and the ongoing troubles that Klaus is in, but also to continue to try to come to some level of peace with where they’ve been and where they’re going.”

Photo: The CW/Tina Rowden

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) has been having trouble all season with his daughter, and Caroline has been there to help. First, he was busy murdering his way through Europe, and Caroline had to talk him into reaching out to his teenager. Ever since, Caroline, who is Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) school headmistress, has been around to help Klaus (or give him a kick in the rear) whenever he needs it.

The two finally acknowledged their romantic past in “The Originals” Season 5, episode 6. Caroline mentioned that she had a thing for bad boys in high school, but Klaus countered that he had pure intentions. Klaus asked her if she regretted the time they’d spent together, and Caroline promised she didn’t. She acknowledged that he has changed a lot, and she wondered if he would even notice her if they met today. Klaus assured her that he would never be able to ignore her presence.

Earlier this month, King hinted that Klaroline fans would finally get what they want this season. “I never understood it, but I love that there’s such a dedication to this Caroline and Klaus love story,” she told Us Weekly. “It just was a natural thing, knowing that ‘The Originals’ was coming to an end, to really give the fans what they wanted. I think they deserved to see an element of that chapter coming to a close. I don’t know if everyone will be satisfied, but I think the majority will be pretty happy with the series finale.”

With any luck, all of this teasing about closure and happiness means that Caroline and Klaus both survive the bloodbath that executive producer Julie Plec teased. She warned that “several significant deaths” would happen in the final episodes.

Fans will find out if Klaus and Caroline live happily ever after when “The Originals” ends in July on The CW. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.