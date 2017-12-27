The post-Christmas rush at the Orlando International Airport in Florida got worse Tuesday when a passenger held up long lines of people at the security checkpoint after he tried to bring a loaded gun on the flight.

According to local news outlet Bradenton Herald, TSA spokeswoman Tari Koshetz said that carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition.

Although the passenger in question had a Florida concealed weapons license, federal law prohibits people from carrying firearms through security checkpoints. The passenger, whose name has not been revealed by the police, will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law.

TSA Orlando federal security director Jerry Henderson told ABC affiliate WFTV that it was not uncommon to see really long lines build up at the security checkpoint when something like this happens.

"If it hits at a very busy time like it did this morning, you'll see the lines back up all the way back to the food court and that's what happened this morning," Henderson said. TSA officers added that it was the 91st time this year that a passenger had broken the law by trying to get guns onboard a flight.

Apart from the passenger carrying firearms, other factors like flight delays also caused the crowd to build up at the Orlando airport. However, since most of the passengers were still in a holiday mood, did not mind waiting for their scheduled flights.

"We're going back to England, UK. It's not particularly busy, if I'm honest with you,” Andy Pickard, patiently waiting with his kids by his side.

Another passenger, Linda Camp, said that she was fearing that the holdup would be worse. "It's not so bad, and if you arrive with plenty of time, I think we're good," she said.

"I think last year is the largest I'd ever seen at the airport, the crowds," passenger Brad King said. "You couldn't tell where one line started."

Diane Bywater, whose daughter was flying back to Chicago after her trip to Florida and had just found out that her flight had been delayed by 45 minutes, said that she did not worry too much about it.

"She does fly down every year at Christmas, so we kind of anticipate that this might happen and plan ahead," Bywater said.

Passenger Anthony Manzo was also unsurprised by the long lines at the Orlando airport during the time of the holidays. "I did expect it to be crazy," he said. "I heard this was the busiest time of the year, so I thought it was going to be a lot busier."

Tuesday was the seventh busiest holiday travel day at the Orlando airport as around 145,000 people visited in and out of the facility. Authorities expect Thursday, Friday and the weekend to be worse.

All the airlines have asked passengers to arrive at the airport with at least three hours to spare until next week, to avoid additional delays in boarding their flights.

Photo: Getty Images/ STAN HONDA