A lot has changed since the nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards were first announced. That’s especially true when it comes to the expected winner of Sunday night’s biggest award.

“The Shape of Water” was the odds-on favorite to win the Oscar for best picture. One month later, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has the best betting odds to be honored as the top film of 2017.

Nine films are nominated for best picture, though only a handful have a realistic chance of winning the award. “Lady Bird” once seemed like a potential long shot to pull off the upset, but that’s since been replaced by “Get Out,” which is the third and final movie to have better than 10/1 best picture odds.

Even if “Get Out” doesn’t win for best picture as expected, Jordan Peele’s film probably won’t go home empty-handed. It’s now the slight favorite to win best original screenplay, putting it ahead of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” When the nominees were announced, “Lady Bird” was tied with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” as the favorite in the category.

No category has a bigger favorite than best animated feature. In the last month, “Coco” has gone from a 1/4 favorite to a 1/50 favorite.

Here are the latest betting odds for the biggest awards heading into the 90th Academy Awards, via Bovada.lv.

Best Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 5/6

“The Shape of Water” 7/5

“Get Out” 11/2

“Lady Bird” 14/1

“Dunkirk” 33/1

“Call Me by Your Name” 66/1

“Darkest Hour” 100/1

“Phantom Thread” 100/1

“The Post” 100/1

Best Director

Guillermo Del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) 1/10

Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”) 6/1

Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) 8/1

Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) 33/1

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Phantom Thread”) 66/1

Best Actor

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) 1/25

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) 10/1

Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”) 15/1

Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) 16/1

Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) 33/1

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) 1/25

Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) 15/2

Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) 14/1

Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) 25/1

Meryl Streep (“The Post”) 50/1

Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) 1/8

Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) 9/2

Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) 16/1

Christopher Plummer (“All the Money in the World”) 20/1

Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) 33/1

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”) 1/6

Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) 4/1

Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) 16/1

Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) 22/1

Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”) 22/1

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name” 1/14

“Mudbound” 7/1

“Molly's Game” 16/1

“The Disaster Artist” 18/1

“Logan” 33/1

Best Animated Feature

“Coco” 1/50

“Loving Vincent” 15/1

“The Boss Baby” 15/1

“The Breadwinner” 15/1

“Ferdinand” 30/1

Best Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049” 1/8

“Dunkirk” 6/1

“The Shape of Water” 9/1

“Mudbound” 20/1

“Darkest Hour” 40/1

Best Costume Design

“Phantom Thread” 1/9

“Beauty and the Beast” 11/2

“The Shape of Water” 15/1

“Darkest Hour” 18/1

“Victoria & Abdul” 30/1

Best Documentary Feature

“Faces Places” 2/7

“Icarus” 4/1

“Last Men in Aleppo” 6/1

“Strong Island” 20/1

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” 25/1

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile) 5/9

“The Square” (Sweden) 2/1

“The Insult” (Lebanon) 9/1

“Loveless” (Russia) 10/1

“On Body and Soul” (Hungary) 33/1

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat (“The Shape of Water”) 1/4

Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk”) 5/1

Jonny Greenwood (“Phantom Thread”) 7/1

John Williams (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) 15/1

Carter Burwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) 15/1

Best Original Screenplay

“Get Out” 1/1

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 3/2

“Lady Bird” 13/4

“The Shape of Water” 25/1

“The Big Sick” 33/1

Best Original Song

“Remember Me” (“Coco”) 5/8

“This Is Me” (“The Greatest Showman”) 3/2

“Mighty River” (“Mudbound”) 11/1

“Mystery of Love” (“Call Me by Your Name”) 16/1

“Stand Up For Something” (“Marshall”) 22/1

Best Visual Effects

“War for the Planet of the Apes” 5/6

“Blade Runner 2049” 10/11

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” 16/1

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” 22/1

“Kong: Skull Island” 33/1