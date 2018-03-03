The Oscars have finally arrived, and the biggest night in movies will see several actors, actresses and other major players in the filmmaking business walk away with the highest honors they can receive in their careers.

This year, some awards categories seem to be pretty much settled and determined when it comes to figuring out a winner, but some of the biggest awards of the night, most notably the coveted best picture title, are going to be a toss-up. If you plan to follow along with your own guesses for the night, take a look at our nominee refresher below—and see if who we think is going to take home some of the night's top prizes.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Actor In A Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

WINNER: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Why?- Oldman, despite some issues from his past that have been addressed, has been dominating his competitors this awards season, which makes it seem likely that he will win the honor. If anyone can derail his trail of accolades, it would likely be Chalamet, who turned in a powerful performance.

Actor In A Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All The Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Why?- Like Oldman, Rockwell has been dominating the entire awards season, which makes it seem likely that this honor is all his.

Actress In A Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

WINNER: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Why?- The acting category awards are perhaps the most solid ones of the night in terms of predicting who will win, as there has been complete domination across the board. This applies for McDormand as well.

Actress In A Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

WINNER: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Why?- Again, Janney has been winning every other award that is considered a precursor to success at the Oscars. It seems unlikely that things will change now and see one of the other nominess taking home the Oscar.

Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

WINNER: "Coco"

Why?- The film is not only visually stunning, but it also won the Annie Award, which is usually a precursor to the Oscar. However, both "The Breadwinner" and "Loving Vincent" have the kind of social messages in them that the Academy loves, they both have a small chance of potentially taking home the prize.

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049," Roger A. Deakins

"Darkest Hour," Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk," Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound," Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water," Dan Lausten

Costume Design

"Beauty and the Beast," Jacqueline Durran

"Darkest Hour," Jacqueline Durran

"Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges

"The Shape of Water," Luis Sequeira

"Victoria and Abdul," Consolata Boyle

Directing

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Why?- While this isn't necessarily the best film he's ever made, del Toro has been winning for this particular film quite a bit, and it seems likely that trend will once again continue.

Documentary (Feature)

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Documentary (Short Subject)

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Film Editing

"Baby Driver," Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

"Dunkirk," Lee Smith

"I, Tonya," Tatiana S. Riegel

"The Shape of Water," Sidney Wolinsky

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Jon Gregory

Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman," Chile

"The Insult," Lebanon

"Loveless," Russia

"On Body and Soul," Hungary

"The Square," Sweden

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Darkest Hour," Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

"Victoria and Abdul," Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

"Wonder," Arjen Tuiten

Music (Original Score)

"Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood

"The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat

"Sar Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell

Music (Original Song)

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound"; Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name"; Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from "Coco"; Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up For Something" from "Marshall"; Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"; Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

WINNER: A toss-up between "Get Out," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Why?- This category is surprisingly the hardest one to call this year, because there is nothing that is certain here. While "Three Billboards" has been the most dominant film throughout awards season, that isn't a guarantee come Oscar night. The "La La Land/Moonlight" fiasco of last year's awards is the perfect example of that. Conventional wisdom would then seem to indicate that "Shape of Water" would win the title, because of the older tradition where the best picture and director awards go hand-in-hand. Again, though, there are no guarantees. Those awards have not matched up in recent years, and films which seemed like unconventional choices have taken the title in recent years, like "Moonlight" and "Spotlight." Of the films nominated, the least conventional choice would be "Get Out." While It's hard to pick which one will win, it's guaranteed to be one of the three.

Production Design

"Beauty and the Beast"; Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Blade Runner 2049"; Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

"Darkest Hour"; Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Dunkirk"; Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

"The Shape of Water"; Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin

Short Film (Animated)

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Short Film (Live Action)

"Dekalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All Of Us"

Sound Editing

"Baby Driver," Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2049," Mark Mangini and Theo Green

"Dunkirk," Richard Green and Alex Gibson

"The Shape of Water," Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Sound Mixing

"Baby Driver," Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

"Blade Runner 2049," Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

"Dunkirk," Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten

"The Shape of Water," Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049," John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

"Kong: Skull Island," Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

"War for the Planet of the Apes," Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"Call Me by Your Name"; Screenplay by James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist"; Screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

"Logan"; Screenplay by Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

"Molly's Game"; Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound"; Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WINNER: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Why?- Ivory did an amazing job adapting André Aicman's novel about love, desire and self-discovery. This seems like it will finally be his chance to actually win his first Oscar.

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Big Sick"; Written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

"Get Out"; Written by Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird"; Written by Greta Gerwig

"The Shape of Water"; Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Written by Martin McDonagh

WINNER: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Why?- While the Academy isn't usually kind to the more audience friendly genres like horror, which "Get Out" belongs to, Peele masterfully wove a critique of American racism into his film. It would pay for the Academy to acknowledge and honor that.

The 90th annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.