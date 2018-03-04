Before celebrities can sit down at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, they must first walk the red carpet. While there will be plenty of coverage of the stars and interviews on TV, red carpet arrivals can also be streamed online.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony, dedicated to recognizing excellence in film. While the Oscars may be a life-changing event for actresses, actors and film patrons alike, it will also represent a time where major fashion statements will go down in history.

Tuning into the celebrity arrivals are pretty easy if you have a television. Red carpet coverage will begin on E! starting at 5 p.m. EST with “E!’s Live on the Red Carpet.” The hosts typically break down the carpet fashion and trends, while interviewing the stars.

Fans can also download the E! News app where they can access the E! Live 360 feature sharing some of the best moments from the red carpet.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, ABC will begin its telecast of the red carpet.

Online, PeopleTV’s PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will begin streaming at 5 p.m. EST. The streaming service is free, and doesn’t require log in information from a cable provider.

Meanwhile, Facebook will once again act as the exclusive social network to live stream the red carpet arrivals. Facebook will kick off its stream of “The Oscars: All Access” beginning at 6:30 p.m.EST which can be seen on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and ABC’s pages.

Also starting at 6:30 p.m.EST, viewers can live stream the red carpet at ABC.com or on the ABC app. However, a cable provider log in is required. Be sure to stay up to date on the celeb arrivals by checking out the photo gallery, which will share up-to-the-minute coverage of all the stars walking the red carpet.

Those hoping to get a better look into all of the red carpet fun can tune into The Oscars: All Access at 6:30 p.m.EST, which will share exclusive red carpet footage and give viewers a behind the scenes look at the ceremony.

The Oscars will air live on television Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.