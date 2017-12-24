“Outlander” fans are in the middle of a droughtlander. There is no new episode of the Starz time travel drama on Sunday, and even the holidays might not be able to distract fans from the “Outlander”-shaped hole in their schedule. However, these Christmas-themed activities might make the second week of hiatus a little easier for Sassenachs.

Watch “A Princess For Christmas” — Before Sam Heughan was Jamie Fraser, he was a Prince Ashton in this Hallmark movie. Like most made-for-TV Christmas movies, it’s not exactly good. However, Heughan is adorable and charming, and it’s easy to catch up with if viewers need to step away to check on something in the oven.

The movie follows “Supergirl” star Katie McGrath (before she had perfected her American accent) as Jules, the aunt of two children whose parents died. Jules’ sister was a commoner from Buffalo, New York, who married a prince. However, he gave up his title to marry the American. After their deaths, the grumpy Duke of Castlebury (Roger Moore) wants to make amends and invites the kids and their aunt to the castle. That’s where McGrath’s character meets Heughan’s prince. You can guess what happens from there.

“A Princess for Christmas” is now streaming on Hulu. It can also be rented on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play and more.

Enjoy The “Outlander” Yule Log — Starz has a 90-minute Yule Log that burns while Bear McCreary’s soundtrack plays. It was filmed on the set of Jamie’s Lallybroch home and includes two adorable dogs. It’s the perfect background noise for opening gifts. Watch it HERE.

Photo: Starz

Learn Gaelic Holiday Greetings — Classroom can teach readers how to pronounce the Gaelic translations of words and phrases like “Merry Christmas,” “Christmas tree” and “reindeer.”

Make An “Outlander” Book Tree — Sure, Diana Gabaldon’s main books alone might not be enough for a book tree, but diehard “Outlander” fans likely have more than just those. The “Outlandish Companion” and “Making of Outlander” books are the perfect size for the base. Throw in the Lord John Grey novels, and you’ll have more than enough material for a small book tree, perfect for a tabletop or an empty corner. Top it off with a string of lights and a Funko Pop! figure of Jamie Fraser.

If you have never seen a book tree before, check out an example below:

Bake “Outlander” Desserts — “Outlander Kitchen” has tons of recipes inspired by the hit series. Stephen Bonnet’s Salted Chocolate Pretzel Balls sound like the perfect mix of salty and sweet. The MacKenzies’ Millionaires’ Shortbread also seems like it’ll be worth the calories.

For those who haven’t bought a hard copy ($30.93) of the cookbook yet, the e-book version ($13.99) can be downloaded instantly.

Drink Sam Heughan’s Favorite Whiskey — Most of fan favorite “Outlander” characters love a strong drink. Have some Scottish whiskey after Christmas dinner. Sam Heughan told Scotsman that he loves aged whiskey from brands like Talisker, Oban and Laphroaig.

Watch An “Outlander” Marathon — Honestly, it’s always a good time to binge-watch the series again. Starz subscribers don’t even have to wait for Season 3 to come out on DVD. The whole series is available through the Starz app and website, but if there is only time to watch one, Season 3, episode 5 is Christmas-themed.

“Outlander” Season 4 returns to Starz in 2018.