Production of “Outlander” Season 4 is well underway now, and more casting details have been released. “Lord of the Rings” fans will recognize the latest edition.

Billy Boyd, best known as Pippin in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, will play Gerald Forbes in the fall episodes of the Starz drama. If you’re a reader who doesn’t recognize the name, you might know him better as Neil Forbes. Entertainment Weekly reports that the character will be going by Gerald, another shortened version of his full name, Cornelius Gerald Hamish McKay Forbes.

Forbes is a lawyer in Cross Creek, North Carolina, near where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have settled. He’ll develop a romantic interest in someone close to the couple, at least if Season 4 follows Diana Gabaldon’s fourth “Outlander” book, “Drums of Autumn.”

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He’ll be working for another new character, Jamie’s aunt Jocasta, played by “Orphan Black” alum Maria Doyle Kennedy. Jocasta escaped Scotland with her husband, Hector Cameron, after the Jacobite Rebellion. She and her husband bought River Run, a plantation that started struggling after Hector’s death. Jamie and Claire will give Jocasta some help.

Gerald and Jocasta are two of several new faces “Outlander” fans will meet in Season 4. Entertainment Weekly reported that in addition to Boyd, the fall episodes will feature Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, Natalie Simpson as Phaedre, Tim Downie as Governor William Tryon, and Simona Brown as Gayle.

“Outlander” Season 4 will keep Jamie and Claire in the U.S. (though filming for the Starz series is still taking place in Scotland). The two will start a new life in the New World, and executive producer Ronald D. Moore previously said the season would be more about Jamie and Claire “settling down.” Don’t expect their lives to be quiet for long, though. These two have a way of finding trouble wherever they go.

“Outlander” Season 4 will premiere in November, which is even later than last year’s September debut. However, at least fans know there is plenty more “Outlander” on the way. Starz renewed the drama for Seasons 5 and 6 recently.