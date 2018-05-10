“Outlander” Season 4 hasn’t even premiered yet, but stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe know that they’ll be playing Jamie and Claire for years to come. Starz has renewed the time travel drama for Seasons 5 and 6.

Both the actors seemed thrilled about the renewal news on Twitter. “Congratulations to all our (hardworking) crew and our (semi-hardworking) cast,” Balfe tweeted. “But most of all congratulations and thank you to all our fans. If you didn’t watch and follow so passionately.... we wouldn’t still have a show.”

Heughan applauded the fans as well as Balfe and author Diana Gabaldon, who penned the novels the series is based on. “I feel so lucky. Thank you to @Writer_DG and our great fans for supporting us on this memorable and life changing journey,” he wrote. “So thrilled be play this character for two more! Big thank you to the cast, crew etc etc and of course, the sublime Claire herself @caitrionabalfe !”

Other cast members and producers shared their excitement as well.

Starz announced the good news Wednesday. “Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement.

Seasons 5 and 6 will each feature 12 episodes, down an installment from the 13-episode fourth season. The new seasons will cover books five and six of Gabaldon’s series, “The Fiery Cross” and “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” respectively.

First, though, fans have to wait for Season 4, based on “Drums of Autumn.” “Outlander” has been on break since December, and fans are in the midst of another long hiatus. The new episodes, which are currently filming in Scotland, won’t premiere until November.

To give fans something to whet their appetite, Starz released a few new photos from Season 4, which can be seen below. It looks like Jamie and Claire are settling into their new home in the United States. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree are looking quite close as well. Fans will get to see more as November gets closer.

