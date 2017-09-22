A struggling Cincinnati Bengals offense will match up against a struggling Green Bay Packers defense on Sunday in a Week 3 clash at Lambeau Field.

After failing to score a touchdown in the first two games of the season, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor. The coaching decision comes after some questionable play-calling, as Cincinnati is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the worst third-down efficiency percentage (28.6) in the league.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has already been intercepted four times and an inconsistent offensive line has given up eight sacks. It won't help that Dalton will be on the road and without tight end Tyler Eifert, wide receiver John Ross and guard Trey Hopkins.

The ground game hasn't been particularly effective either, posting just 77 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens and 82 yards against the Houston Texans.

The Packers defense could use a lift, as well. In the season opener, Green Bay stopped the Seattle Seahawks on nine of their 12 third-down attempts and allowed just 225 total yards. But against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers defense conceded 364 total yards and three touchdowns.

Mike McCarthy will be without star outside linebacker Nick Perry, who will need hand surgery for the second straight year. Veteran pass rusher Ahmad Brooks, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers before the regular season, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to fill in for Perry.

Green Bay may also not have the services of safety Kentrell Brice (groin), wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), cornerback Davon House (quad), linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion and tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring).

According to betting site Bovada, the Packers are 9-point favorites, with the over/under at 46 points.

Pick Against The Spread

The Packers should cover. Dom Capers' defense is due for an inspired performance at home and seeking to avoid a 1-2 start. Expect Aaron Rodgers to give a strong effort in the first half to force the Bengals' offense to play catchup. The Packers defense should make enough stops to keep Dalton, Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill frustrated. Marvin Lewis will need to force turnovers and for special teams to overachieve to keep the game competitive or manage a back-door cover.