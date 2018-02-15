Staff at a daycare in Maine said they felt high Wednesday after eating a batch of suspected weed-laced homemade cookies allegedly dropped off by a parent, according to Bangor police. Authorities seized several batches of the homemade cookies form the daycare.

Police said they responded to Watch Me Shine daycare at 28 Gilman Plaza around 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday after a staff reported that a parent provided the baked goods.

None of the children at the daycare had the cookies, which are being tested to see "whether they have been tainted with anything at all, to include marijuana," a staff told Bangor Sgt. Wade Betters.

Several staff members reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication," according to police.

Police said they identified the parent but declined to release his or her name without proper investigation and yet not knowing if the cookies were indeed laced, and Betters also refused to comment on whether the parent had any idea that his or her cookies would make the daycare staff feel intoxicated.

Staff members at the daycare told authorities that the parent dropped a few batches of the homemade cookies off Wednesday morning meant for the daycare’s staff to enjoy, Betters stated.

A staff member called 911 to report the incident after several of his or her colleagues reported “a feeling of marijuana intoxication.” When police finally arrived at the scene, they seized the remaining cookies in order to test them for drugs, which could take up to several days or weeks, Betters said.

Tiffany Nowicki, the owner of Watch Me Shine confirmed the daycare was closed for the day after police arrived. Officers helped the staff to notify parents about the suspected pot cookies, Betters said. Nowicki said she will never permit outside food into the facility again.

Betters added if the tests come back positive then the charges, if any, could be decided.

"If we can prove that a crime was committed here, the person exposes himself to a tremendous amount of liability — drug furnishing, assault, reckless conduct, things of that nature," Betters said, adding that providing an illegal drug to someone without their knowledge is against the law.

He said he was also not sure how many staff members exactly felt intoxicated and whether they sought medical treatment.

Maine had legalized the personal use of recreational weed in 2016, however the law prohibits marijuana consumption inside a daycare during the hours of operation.

"A person may not consume marijuana or marijuana concentrate in a private residence or a private property used as a daycare or baby-sitting service during the hours in which the residence or property is being operated as a day care or baby-sitting service," the law states.

"Schools — most elementary [and] secondary education facilities, and daycares are usually included in that as well — are usually drug free zones," Betters said. "So any drug crime that takes places around their property, generally within 1,000 feet of the footprint of the building, can elevate the trafficking and furnishing crimes."