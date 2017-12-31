You might agree there is no better place in the world to spend New Year's Eve than Paris. In keeping up with their annual tradition, the Eiffel Tower is expected to be lit up as locals and visitors from the around the world celebrate New Year’s Eve in the city. But don’t be sad if you can't be in person in the City of Light, as you can follow all the celebrations online for free, while it happens, via live streaming.

If you are looking to keep up with the goings-on at different Parisian sites, this website has exclusive webcams for viewing various locations, including the Champs-Élysées.

Several websites will have live webcams and online video streaming from all the biggest cities around the globe where you can watch famous fireworks displays, including the ones at the Eiffel Tower and Champs- Élysées in Paris, Times Square in New York, Sydney harbor and many more.

A live stream of the Eiffel Tower during Paris’ New Year’s Eve celebration can be seen on the website called EarthCam, which has a camera set up with a view of the Eiffel Tower as well as other spots around the world.

Photo: Getty Images

Revelers on New Year's Eve are likely to remain on the streets well into the night. Jawbone UP, a fitness tracker known to chart sleep activity, found citizens of Paris generally stay up until nearly 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s, according to the Telegraph.

Police will patrol the city to ensure the events stay under control. Security measures have been beefed up across Europe and designed to prevent incidents such as the horrific lorry attack in Berlin in 2016, which claimed the lives of 12 people.

The Islamic State group (ISIS) has threatened to attack Paris on New Year's Day, reportedly in a digitally created propaganda poster, according a Daily Mail report earlier this month. The image appeared to show people in front of the Arc de Triomphe, with an overlay of a carving knife dripping with blood.

ISIS had already warned of attacks being carried out on foot, after several bollards and gates were placed at Christmas markets across Europe. The latest posters threatening attacks are believed to be a part of a concerted campaign to bring mayhem to Europe's major cities, the United States and Russia over the holidays including Christmas and into 2018.