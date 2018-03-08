Nikolas Cruz, the gunman charged in the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre, reportedly had a text message exchange minutes before he opened fire.

Attorney Jim Lewis, the lawyer for the Snead family that cared for Cruz, released information Wednesday regarding text messages between the suspect and the family's son ahead of the shooting, the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday.

Cruz, 19, had been living with the Snead family in Broward County, Florida, where he is accused of opened fire killing 17 and injuring several others at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. According to Lewis, Cruz reportedly texted the family's teenage son who sat in class at the time, around 2 p.m., 20 minutes before the deadly shooting.

Lewis said that the suspect "made some kind of comment that, 'I've got something big to tell you.'" After the son replied, Cruz sent a text that read, "No big deal. nothing bad." The texts ended at around 2:18 p.m. and the last message was "Yo," according to Lewis.

The news comes as a grand jury in Broward County on Wednesday indicted Cruz on 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder. According to the Washington Post, the grand jury charged Cruz with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree with 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

On Wednesday, the Broward County Jail released a report detailing officer's observations of Cruz's behavior while he remained in solitary confinement between Feb. 17- 24. The documents claimed Cruz often stared at the ceiling above his bed for "hours" and avoided "eye contact and kept his head down."

Photo: Getty Images