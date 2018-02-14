There are more than a dozen Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims injured in the latest estimates from Coral Springs Police and the Broward County Sheriff after a Wednesday afternoon school shooting.

Update: The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted out at 4:11 p.m. ET a suspect is in custody but that the crime scene is still "active." The Miami Herald first reported that Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, 19, a former student, is being named as the suspect in the shooting. A teacher at the school of 3,200 told local news outlets that the suspected gunman had a violent past even during his time as a student.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who told the Miami Herald he'd had the suspect in his class just last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Cell phone video emerged inside the school appearing to show students crouched or hiding on the floor of the classroom as screaming and gunshots go off within close proximity. The Marriott at 11775 Heron Bay Boulevard in Coral Springs is has been set up as a staging area for parents, the sheriff says.

CBS Miami is reporting that "as many as 7" people are dead.

JUST IN (warning, disturbing video): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

Students and teachers at Douglas school remain barricaded inside the high school as kids are taking photos hiding under their desks. Update: Action News Jax's John Bachman reports that police handcuffed and arrested what appears to be a man in a red shirt and a black vest.

Young man in red shirt in cuffs and being put in squad car. Students described shooter as wearing red shirt and black vest. #StonemanShooting pic.twitter.com/8YJReOzVNe — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 14, 2018

#DigitalUpdate: Margate FD treating this as mass casualty with between 20 -50 victims. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/5eNwqSEhRs — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) February 14, 2018

Police are continuing to work the active shooter scene in search of the suspect. Florida Gov. Rick Scott took to Twitter saying, "I’ve spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School." President Trump has also been notified of the ongoing incident, Scott added.

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

The Broward County Sheriff's Office added on Twitter that one shooter is still at large, but local station WTVN-TV said a person of interest has been detained by local authorities. Details are emerging in real-time and updates will be available here. Ambulances from Marjory Stoneman Douglas have arrived in Ft. Lauderdale at Broward General from Parkland, Coconut Creek-Margate. "At least 14 victims" have been transported to Broward Health Medican Center and Broward Health North hospital.

