A community pastor, accused of lewdness and indecent exposure with a naked man bound in his car, has refuted those charges, claiming that police misunderstood what happened.

Officers responded to a call regarding two people in a suspicious parked vehicle in a residential neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, KDKA, a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, reported.

Upon arrival, they found the suspect, identified as 61-year-old George Nelson Gregory of Munhall, Pennsylvania, in the front seat of his vehicle with an unidentified naked man tied up in nylon rope in the back seat.

According to a police report, when officers questioned Gregory, he said that the two were "just playing" and that he and the other suspect "meet up from time to time to play with each other."

The unidentified man told police that the two met consensually.

A witness claimed that he saw the second man exit the vehicle without clothes on, which happened to be in front of his daughter’s bedroom window.

Gregory claimed that the police have misinterpreted what transpired that night.

"I did nothing wrong," Gregory told KDKA. He added that the police only investigated his car because they suspected someone was unconscious on the seat.

"I was counseling a young man with a drug problem," Gregory told the station. "It did turn strange, but it wasn’t my doing, OK? And I was adamant that I’m participating in that way. And so that’s when the police pulled up, and they assume things, but I’m standing by my story. It’s not true."

Gregory is a preacher at the Waterfront Christian Community Church in Homestead. He is part of the congregation’s leadership team, which consists of three other pastors, according to the church website.

Gregory and the unidentified suspect will reportedly receive a summons for open lewdness and indecent exposure, which the pastor hoped to fight because claimed he had been fully clothed at the time.

"There’s no reason for me to be charged with open lewdness," he said.

Photo: Getty Images