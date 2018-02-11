It looks like Aaron Paul is enjoying his new role as a dad.

On Saturday morning, Paul took to Instagram to post a photo of him with his newborn baby girl. In the snapshot, the 38-year-old “The Path” actor cradles his daughter in his arms while he stands in front of a mirror. Paul captioned the pic with a heart and baby emoji.

Paul’s wife, Lauren Parsekian, also uploaded a photo of the actor with their daughter on Instagram. In the caption of picture, Parsekian expressed her love for Paul and gushed about how lucky she and their baby are to have him.

Paul and Parsekian announced the birth of their first child on Instagram on Thursday. “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Parsekian wrote on the social networking site along with some photos of their bundle of joy.

For his part, Paul posted a black and white portrait of their daughter’s foot, with came with the caption, “My heart.”

Paula and Parsekian revealed that they were expecting their first child last September. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Paul wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Parsekian clutching her baby bump. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Parsekian, meanwhile, posted a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram to share the good news with her followers.

Paul and Parsekian, who met at Coachella in Indio, California, got engaged in Paris on Jan. 1, 2012. They then tied the knot in a Parisian carnival-themed wedding in Malibu on May 26, 2013.

Aside from playing Eddie Lane on Hulu’s “The Path,” Paul is also known for his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” On the film side, Paul starred in “Hellion,” “Decoding Annie Parker,” and “Need for Speed.” He will be next seen in the drama film “The Burning Woman” and in the thriller flick “The Parts You Lose.”

Stream a new episode of “The Path” every Wednesday on Hulu.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images