The New England Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Arguably the two most crucial players on offense are fit for Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who suffered a laceration on his throwing hand on Jan. 17, is expected to once again wear a glove or a bandage. He has stated that his hand is improving, but is not 100 percent. In talks with the media, he has been wearing a special protective glove designed by Under Armour.

“It’s not quite where I want to be," Brady said of his hand Tuesday. "So I’m just trying to protect it the best way I can. It’s obviously a very important part of my body as a quarterback, so I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday.”

Tom Brady is still rocking the glove on his right hand. Says it has technology in it that is great for recovery. pic.twitter.com/mqGZ8dwNUz — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 1, 2018

Brady looked fine while wearing a bandage on his right hand against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship, completing 26 of his 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion against the Jaguars, confirmed he will play in the Super Bowl.

"I officially got the word today that I was cleared, so it was super nice to hear from the doctors going through the whole process," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski used the phrases "full go" and "ready to roll" to describe his status. He participated in a full practice Thursday.

The 28-year-old headed to the locker room during the second quarter of the AFC Championship after Jaguars safety Barry Church made a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Photo: Getty