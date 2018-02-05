Riots erupted at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots for their first Super Bowl title at U.S. Bank stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday night.

According to the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, an independent student newspaper in UMass, a young man was arrested at the Southwest residential area in the university. Another young man was reported to be escorted out of the Southwest area by UMass police.

UMass in a statement said there were six arrests in total and a number of injuries. Amherst Fire Department said ambulances transported 12 individuals based on medical calls including head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication.

Police resorted to the use of PepperBall. “UMass Police are proceeding with criminal charges and the university will also initiate a prompt review of the matter under its student conduct process as appropriate,” the statement concluded.

Videos of police in riot gear, telling students to disperse showed up on social media as rioters threw beer cans, glass bottles, TVs, laptops and traffic cones.

There were reports of two smoke grenades and a UMass spokesperson said no rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd, although a video did show what seemed to be police shooting blanks.

Problems with celebrations getting out of control have persisted for UMass in the past. A year ago, the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl championship was celebrated by 3,000 students and resulted in two students being injured and broken windows.

In 2012, the Patriots loss in Super Bowl 46 saw 14 students arrested, according to NBC affiliate WWLP-22News.

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, students watched the game on big screen projectors at several parties around the student union. Free food like tacos, pizza and popcorn were provided.

“By having the game here at the student union we can all come together and everyone’s here and enjoying the game we’re just all together safely,” Sophomore Noah Miranda said.

“I feel like I’m in a safe environment right now, no one’s wilding out or going crazy or anything. I’m having a good time,” Junior Moustafa Ahmed told 22News.

This was the 15th world championship appearance for a Boston-area team since 2001, and the university prepared for either the disappointment or the celebration.

University spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said: “It’s great that the Patriots are in the Super Bowl, it’s a great opportunity for students to get together. We just want to make sure that happens responsibly.”

According to the Daily Collegian, the university’s approach was to restrict students from traveling to areas they do not reside in. An email sent to the school community said after noon on Sunday, students would not be allowed to sign into a residence area other than their own.

Previous years had seen students gather in the Southwest residential area, and the university had hoped to avoid that this year.

“We don’t want Southwest to become a magnet for people to hang out who don’t live there,” Blaguszewski said.

Rachel Grant, a junior political science major, who lived in the area last year said she thought it was a good idea for police to block off the area. “There were so many people there [last year] just from Southwest that if there had been any more, it really would have gotten out of hand,” Grant said.

Freshman Adam Joress, biochemistry and molecular biology major, disagreed: “You can’t put an entire school on lockdown.”

Things began getting passionate at the university last week, despite all the precaution and preparation. The Philadelphia brand cream cheese was banned in all dining halls and another brand took its place. “That’s the attitude, to rally around your team,” Blaguszewski noted.

Sunday’s game was a thriller with the Eagles beating the Patriots 41-33.