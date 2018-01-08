A week after the Tennessee Titans pulled off the biggest upset of Wild-Card Weekend, they’ll look to steal an even more unlikely victory in the divisional playoffs. The AFC’s No.5 seed visits the New England Patriots Saturday night in the second round of the 2018 NFL playoffs.

A win for the Titans would have to be considered the biggest shock of the season. New England is a 13.5-point favorite, per OddsShark, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of Tennessee predicting the Patriots to lose.

Despite the recent controversy that surrounds the NFL’s greatest franchise, New England remains the clear Super Bowl favorite. A year removed from winning their fifth championship together, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick seem to be as good as ever.

At 40 years old, Brady is likely to win his third league MVP award. He threw for more yards than anyone in the regular season, leading the NFL’s No.1 offense. The Patriots scored fewer than 20 points just once all season.

New England might not have one of the NFL’s elite defenses, but the unit has been much improved after a disastrous first four games of the season. Only four teams allowed fewer points than the Patriots, who have held 10 of their last 12 opponents to 17 points or less.

Tennessee’s offense held them back all season long, nearly keeping them out of the postseason and costing head coach Mike Mularkey his job. The Titans were 23rd in total offense, and Marcus Mariota is one of the few starting quarterbacks that threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Mariota and the Titans’ offense stepped up in the first round, improbably bringing the team back from a 21-3 deficit on the road. Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdown passes—one of which he caught himself—adding eight rushes for 46 yards.

Derrick Henry might have been Tennessee’s most important player, rushing 23 times for 156 yards and a score. Feeding Henry against New England’s run defense—the Patriots are second-to-last in opponents’ yards per carry—and keeping Brady off the field might be the Titans’ only hope of remaining competitive.

Plenty of teams have tried to win at Gillette Stadium during the playoffs. Most of them have failed.

New England has played in each of the last six AFC Championship Games, last losing in the divisional round in 2011 when they were defeated by the New York Jets 21-18. The Baltimore Ravens won the 2013 AFC Championship Game in New England 28-13.

The Patriots have since won six straight home playoff games. They’ve won six straight home divisional playoff games, averaging 37.5 points per contest.

Saturday’s game has a good chance to surpass the over/under of 47, and Tennessee won’t be competitive if New England’s offense plays the way it did during for the majority of the regular season.

Prediction: New England over Tennessee, 34-17