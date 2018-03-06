Paul Burrell's stint in Australia's "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here" is over.

On Sunday night, Burrell was voted out of Network Ten's reality show. He described the Australian franchise as "a jungle on speed" and even compared it to the U.K. version.

"This is the jungle on testosterone. This is the jungle on speed," Princess Diana's former butler told co-hosts Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris (via Daily Mail) when the latter asked him how the Australian and U.K. version compare.

"It's a much shorter period of time for the UK show. I have done longer in this jungle than I did in the UK version. And this is a marathon!" he continued.

According to Burrell, he did not expect to become friends with boxer Danny Green quickly. "Never in a million years [did I see us becoming friends]. A world champion boxer, Olympian, and the royal butler. No. You wouldn't put us together," he said.

However, the pair shares a number of similarities. They are both family men, grounded and ordinary. They also like similar things, which Burrell thinks are what drew them together. "He taught me to swim, only doggy paddle, but he taught me to swim, and he taught me to box. So look out!" Burrell joked.

During his stint on the show, Burrell made a number of revelations about Princess Diana. According to him, the late Princess of Wales had a fractured relationship with her mother, Frances Shand Kydd. Prince William and Prince Harry's mom apparently blamed herself when her mother left them. Due to the incident, she suffered from anorexia.

For Burrell, Kydd was not a motherly figure to Princess Diana. "She wasn't a very kind person. Not very motherly," the royal butler said.

In addition, Burrell gave a glimpse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles troubled marriage. According to him, the late princess knew her marriage to the Duke was over after delivering Prince Harry. She also suspected her husband of plotting an automobile accident to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

