The Los Angeles Lakers signing Paul George looks less likely amid reports of a potential new "one-plus-one contract" with the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder.

After signing a one-year deal with OKC last year, George is set to become a free agent and is heavily linked with a move to the Lakers as they look to sign a homegrown star.

In addition, the Los Angeles franchise are also looking to bring in the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard to add to George in a bid to create a new super team capable of challenging the Golden State Warriors, who earlier this month won their third championship in four years after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Yeah, I'm with LeBron every All-Star [game]," George joked when asked about playing with James at a recent Fornite event last week. "Every one of my All-Stars, I've been teamed with LeBron. Yeah, we got a losing record but I like playing with him. It was fun playing with LeBron [on] All-Star weekend."

"I’m from L.A. I can say I love L.A. because I’m from L.A.," he coyly added when asked of a potential move to the Lakers.

According to Marc Stein from the New York Times however, George is strongly considering a two-year deal, also known as a one-plus-one deal, that would see him earn $30.3 million next season with a player option and $32.7 million the season afterward.

By accepting such a deal, George would get a year to see how he likes being with the Thunder along with how they upgrade their roster in the summer, while he also receives over $60 million guaranteed in case he gets a serious long-term injury.

A stay in Oklahoma is backed by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith who believes George will instead, be offered a max contract and that his relationship with OKC star man Russell Westbrook will be a big factor.

"Folks are not so sure Paul George is coming to L.A. From what I’m being told, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to back up the Brinks truck for Paul George," Smith was quoted as saying on Silver Screen & Roll. "They’re going to offer him the max. Because they’re going to offer him the max, combined with the fact that Russell Westbrook shows him a lot of love and they seem to get along pretty well and they’ve got a future together."

"Paul George is the sentimental type, and as a result it’s going to be hard for him to pull away from that and the relationship with Russell Westbrook."

George finished the past regular season with 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Despite a disappointing postseason where the Thunder were eliminated in the first round by the Utah Jazz, the 28-year-old was pleased with his first year there.

"It was an amazing season," George said in April. "Really, a learning experience playing off of [Russell Westbrook], playing off of [Carmelo Anthony], [Steven Adams]. Seeing what the potential was like having [Andre Roberson] out there. It was great. It was a lot to be happy about: the fans, the city, the organization. Everything has been unbelievable. It’s too soon. I’d love to remain a Thunder, but that’s what this summer is for. We’ll address that in the summer."