Paul George has informed the Oklahoma City Thunder that he will not opt in for the final year of his contract, making him a free agent on July 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news doesn’t necessarily mean that the All-Star will find a new home in the 2018 NBA offseason, but it puts him in play for teams that have salary cap space.

Most of the talk regarding George has involved the Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. The All-Star was traded by the Indiana Pacers last year because he reportedly informed the team that he planned on going to L.A. as a free agent this summer. Recent rumors suggest that he might instead sign a max contract to stay in Oklahoma City.

It might be a safe bet that George will either re-sign with the Thunder to play with Russell Westbrook or go to the Lakers to join forces with LeBron James. Other teams, however, also plan on pursuing one of the best players on the market.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are also interested in pursuing George, according to ESPN. Both teams figure to be options for James, though the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have the best shot at signing the league’s top star.

Landing George would not be a bad consolation prize. He’s made the All-Star team in five of the last six years, only failing to do so in 2015 when he missed almost the entire season with a broken leg. George was named to the All-NBA Third Team this past season, earning the honor for the fourth time since 2013.

Photo: J Pat Carter/Getty Images

George would be a strong fit for Houston, who could lose Trevor Ariza in free agency. Not only is he a good wing defender, but George made 40.1 percent of his three-pointers in the 2017-2018 season while attempting a career-high 7.7 threes per game. His skill set might be the perfect compliment to James Harden and Chris Paul, who helped the Rockets take the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Philadelphia is in less of a precarious cap situation than Houston, who is likely about to give Paul a lucrative contract. The 76ers can sign a max free agent, and adding George to a core that includes Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons could arguably make them the best team in the conference. Philadelphia won 52 games last season and ranked third overall in defensive efficiency.

Oklahoma City and Los Angeles are still the two likeliest destinations for George, though there’s no guarantee that he’ll sign a long-term deal. It’s been reported that he could sign a two-year contract with an option to become a free agent again next summer.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season. The Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.