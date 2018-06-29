It has been years since Paul McCartney collaborated with Kanye West back in 2015 with the single “FourFiveSeconds,” which also featured Rihanna.

But now, founding Gorillaz member Damon Albarn said he warned McCartney from the collaboration because of the rapper’s “abusive” behavior.

“Before he decided to work with Kanye West, I sent a text message to McCartney saying, ‘Beware’, but he ignored it, he does what he wants, it’s Paul McCartney,” Albarn told French news magazine L’Obs.

Albarn then compared West to a vampire, who thrives on feeding off other artists. The singer said West cares for no one but his own image when it comes to making music, so he disregarded McCartney’s vocals but still used the Beatles star in the music video.

“I have a problem with this abusive collaboration: we’re talking about Paul McCartney,” Albarn said. “We do not hear him in the song, Kanye West thinks only of Kanye West, uses a name to make headlines, to say ‘McCartney is in my song.’”

However, McCartney did not seem to find the collaboration abusive since he previously told DIY magazine that his jam sessions with West was comprised mostly of conversations and McCartney playing on his guitar.

“I was tootling around on guitar, and Kanye spent a lot of time just looking at pictures of Kim on his computer. I’m thinking, are we ever gonna get around to writing?!” McCartney said. “But it turns out he was writing. That’s his muse. He was listening to this riff I was doing and obviously he knew in his mind that he could use that, so he took it, sped it up and then somehow he got Rihanna to sing on it. She’s a big favorite of mine anyway, so that just came without me lifting a finger.”

Meanwhile, West revealed recently that he battled thoughts of suicide and he even tackled this in his new album “Ye.” There is a single called “I Thought About Killing You,” which his fans suspected was all about his public persona.

When asked about it by The New York Times, West answered, “Oh yeah, I’ve thought about killing myself all the time. It’s always [an] option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options.”

Thankfully, West is in a much better place now. And he credits this all to an “epiphany” that he had. “‘Cause I didn’t do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn’t think it all the way through, then it’s actually maybe more of a chance of it happening,” he added. Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain