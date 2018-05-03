The accusations that Paula Patton is a homewrecker have just heated up. The wife of the Hollywood actress’ boyfriend, Zach Quittman, has just filed for divorce and court documents showed that her relationship with Quittman ended in March, a month before Patton and her beau publicly announced their relationship.

On Wednesday, Quittman’s estranged wife, Mia, filed for divorce. As per the court documents obtained by The Blast, Mia cited irreconcilable differences as the main reason why she is terminating her marriage with the realtor. Mia is also asking for physical custody over their two minor children and only wants Quittman to have visitation rights.

The court documents also indicated that Quittman and his ex tied the knot on Aug. 10, 2007 and officially split on March 10, 2018. The date of their breakup may be a month prior the announcement of Patton’s romance with Quittman, but Mia herself has already come out to confirm that her husband’s relationship with the actress started before their split.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style on the same day that she filed for divorce, Mia revealed that she and Quittman “were not even legally separated” when news broke about her soon-to-be ex-husband and Patton’s romance. “Everything that he, that they, are saying is false. [We] were not separated. His stuff is still in my house.”

Mia also slammed Patton for not showing remorse despite knowingly destroying their marriage. “She doesn’t care,” Mia said of the “Traffic” star. She also insisted that they were never cordial contrary to what some reports are saying. “It’s not a good situation,” she noted.

Patton announced her relationship with Quittman on April 16 during an interview with Extra TV. “I have a boyfriend now. I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend,” she said at the time. She also revealed that they have been dating for “a month,” but she already knew that she loved him deeply.

Two days later, Page Six exposed that Quittman is a married man. This then started the homewrecker claims that were being thrown at Patton. Quittman quickly refuted the accusations by telling RadarOnline that he and his estranged wife had split up before he started hooking up with Robin Thick’s ex-wife.

“Well technically, by law I’m married. But I’m separated. And have been for a while now,” Quittman said before insisting that his romance with Patton started when his marriage with his ex was long over. “The bottom line is, I am separated. The most important thing for people to know is that I am separated. When I met Paula, we were separated.”

Photo: Getty Images/Tara Ziemba