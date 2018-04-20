Paula Patton has gushed about her eight-year-old son Julian’s relationship with ex Robin Thicke’s daughter with April Love Geary. She has also addressed the issue about her married boyfriend, Zachary Quittman.

In a recent sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Hollywood actress, who is currently busy promoting her new movie “Traffik,” opened up about her son’s relationship with Thicke’s two-month-old daughter Mia. “He loves being a brother. It”s a great thing,” Patton revealed. “He absolutely adores his little sister Mia.”

Patton also tackled the importance of being united as a family despite the division among its members. “I think that family, no matter what — divided, [or if] it’s in new places — you have to find harmony and peace for your children,” she said. “He is in that place right now and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Patton and Thicke tied the knot in 2005 and called it quits in April 2014. Their divorce was finalized in March 2015. The “Blurred Lines” singer then went on to date Geary. They made their relationship public in mid-2015 and announced that they were expecting their first baby together in August 2017.

Despite their divorce, Patton and Thicke decided to remain amicable for the sake of their son. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Julian is very accepting of his stepsister. Last month, Thicke even showed off the wonderful sibling love between his kids on Instagram by sharing a photo of Julian smiling at his newborn baby.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this week that Patton has found love in the Malibu-based realtor, Quittman. However, the announcement of their romantic relationship was quickly overshadowed by homewrecker claims after it was found out that Quittman is still legally married to another woman, who also happens to be the mother of his two kids.

In an interview on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning,” Patton addressed the reports that are painting her newfound romance in a bad light. She said she does not mind all the bad headlines about her relationship and reiterated it again saying, “I don’t really care.”

On the other hand, Quittman has already clarified the issue with his married statues exclusively to Radar Online. “Well technically, by law I’m married. But I’m separated. And have been for a while now … The most important thing for people to know is that I am separated. When I met Paula, we were separated.”

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Polk