Dogs are man’s best friend, but sometimes they can prove to be saviors too. An Arizona woman found that out when her pet golden retriever saved her life by jumping in front of her and confronting a rattlesnake that was about to bite her.

Paula Godwin was out hiking with her six-month-old golden retriever, Todd, and three-year-old retriever Copper, on a trailhead near North Seventh Avenue and West Carefree Highway, in Anthem, Arizona, at 7 a.m. local time (10 a.m. EDT) on Friday when the incident took place.

“It was a beautiful morning but as we were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a mf rattlesnake. But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me. He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit. This is what a hero looks like. Please say a little prayer for my sweet hero,” Godwin wrote in a Facebook post, following the incident, along with photos of her heroic pet.

Godwin also opened up about the incident in an interview with the Patch, telling the publication she typically spots dangerous reptiles lurking on roads, having lived in the area her entire life, but for some reason, she failed to notice the rattlesnake on the path of the trail that day.

"I didn't see the snake and I am so careful when it comes to these things," Godwin said. "That dang rattlesnake was so camouflaged I did not see that thing."

She also mentioned that the snake was “super quiet,” and did not start rattling till her dog confronted it, which might mean it was sleeping in the middle of the road and was awakened by approaching footsteps.

It was only when Todd jumped in front of Godwin, and got bitten by the snake in the face that she heard the reptile make the rattling sound. The canine gave a loud yelp and jumped back in pain, which alerted its owner and Copper of the gray and white speckled snake ahead.

“Todd saved me,” she said. “I would've been bit for sure if it wasn't for my puppy looking to see what it was.”

Although Godwin was grateful, she wished the situation was reversed.

“At least I would've understood why I got bit,” she said. “He was so innocent and didn't know what was going on.”

Immediately scooping up the poisoned dog, Godwin ran to her car, parked down the trail, and rushed to the Animal Hospital at Anthem.

“I broke a lot of traffic laws for sure to get him there,” she quipped. “I did not pay any attention to traffic laws for 10 minutes.”

The hospital staff scrambled to administer emergency medication to Todd. After being hospitalized for 12 hours, Todd was released.

“My husband and I stayed up with him all night, monitored him [Todd] and just made sure he was comfortable” said Godwin.

The medication worked and the swelling on its face was healing fast. However, the dog still had streaks of dried blood splattered across its cheeks – something that could not be washed off till Todd made a complete recovery. After a couple of days, Todd was back to its normal self.

“He wants to play. He's so rambunctious and he's just acting like nothing happened,” she said. “It's so crazy.”

The doctors have assured Godwin that Todd won’t be facing any long term issued due to the bite.

