A woman and two children were shot to death, which appeared to be a domestic violence incident, in an apartment on East Highland Avenue on Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix police said that the suspect, who has now been taken into custody, got into almost a seven-hour standoff with police, which led to a police officer being hurt and the gunman also barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The incident was said to have taken place around 3:45 p.m. EST on Christmas afternoon when the woman was shot dead outside the apartment in Phoenix. Officers responded to the apartment complex at 1601 East Highland Avenue after they received a call of shots being fired.

After arriving at the scene, the officers found the woman outside the building. She had already been shot and killed. The gunman then reportedly barricaded himself inside the apartment with two children — a 10-month-old baby and an 11-year-old child while the police tried to negotiate with him.

Police said they made contact with the gunman inside an apartment and that is when they discovered that two children were believed to be inside with him. Police have not yet declared or explained how the children died.

During attempts to negotiate with the suspect, when the police realized the children were dead, the gunman began shooting at the authorities outside the apartment, the Arizona Republic reported.

Police engaged in an almost seven-hour standoff with the suspect during which an officer was injured but was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, New York Daily News reported. Several officers returned fire at the suspect during the standoff.

Police said that at one point during the ongoing standoff they asked media to stop providing updates because the suspect told them "he is monitoring media and it is agitating him," according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department, according to Patch.com.

"Early investigation indicates this is likely a domestic violence incident."

The situation was said to have resolved around 11 p.m. EST. The gunman, who appeared to have not been injured, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. EST, according to the police.

Officers then made their way into the apartment and discovered the two children, who were also murdered by the suspect.

The names of the suspect, victims and the injured officer have not yet been released by the authorities. Police mentioned that the gunman and the woman used to be in a relationship. During the standoff and until the issue had been resolved, numerous people waited in parked cars across the street near the apartment complex for several hours.

"I can't believe it's Christmas and there's a shooting or whatever's going on. It's eerie. I feel bad for whoever is going through this," said Kristen Alexander, a resident at the complex.

Alexander, who was escorted back to her apartment in the Highland Apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona after spending almost over five hours outside in a parking lot, told the Arizona Republic, "I’m terrified of who our neighbors are."