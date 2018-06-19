Photos of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's shared home are made available.

​Woman and Home shared several shots of Royal Lodge, the official residence of the Duke of York, which is located in Windsor Great Park. The proper was Queen Mother's private residence for over 70 years and was being gifted to Prince Andrew in 2003.

Prince Andrew spent almost $10 million to renovate the 30-room Georgian house that has well-kept gardens and 21-acre of secluded grounds. It also includes a private chapel and eight separate additional properties for the staff. The Duke of York added an indoor swimming pool during the renovation.

In 2016, Princess Eugenie gave the public the first look of her parents' shared home when she posed for a magazine shoot for Harper's Bazaar within the Royal Lodge.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been divorced for over two decades already, but according to insiders, Ferguson still lives with Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," the insider said.

The Duchess of York also confirmed this in her radio interview with Kyle Sandilands. According to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom, she's in and out of the Prince Andrew's property and even described their relationship as "a love affair for life."

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

According to Woman and Home, Ferguson moved into Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew in 2008. However, in July 2015, a van was spotted transporting her possessions from the mansion. Her permanent residence is the multi-million chalet that she jointly owns with Prince Andrew in Verbier, Switzerland. However, the Duchess of York still keeps a room at the Royal Lodge "for family occasions."

Prince Andrew and Ferguson's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is set to walk down the aisle in October. According to a royal expert, the amicable exes might sit together during the ceremony if Princess Eugenie will not give her sister, Princess Beatrice, a major role in her royal wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson