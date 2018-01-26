Heavy rains across France caused the Seine River to flood across city sidewalks and streets and weekend rainfall is expected to worsen the problem. In Paris, the river breached its banks and flooded roadways and walkways through the City of Lights.

As of Friday, the city still had yet to see the worst of the flooding that was expected to occur on Sunday, according to a French information service on flood risk. The river was deemed at risk of causing significant overflows by the site.

Easily recognizable landmarks throughout the city served as backdrops for the photos of the flooded river. The Cathedral Notre-Dame can be seen in the photo below with the river rising dangerously close to the bottom of the bridge connecting the city. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images Data collected by NASA satellites showed that extraordinary amounts of rain fell across the entire country but the highest totals of rainfall were seen in eastern France, said a release. Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images The data was collected by NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Global Precipitation Measurement core satellite specialized for measuring rainfall from its position in space. NASA used software to create a visualization of the rainfall data collected by the GPM. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images Through this, NASA was able to determine that the most rainfall occurred in the area of the river that eventually flows into the city. NASA estimates that that area saw seven or more inches of rainfall that is now flowing toward the city. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images As the extreme precipitation continues, NASA expects that the river will reach a peak of more than 20 feet on Sunday, usually, the river is only about six and a half feet, the Washington Post reported. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images The city also flooded to these levels during the summer of 2016 and that was the first time the city had flooded that much in more than 30 years, The Guardian reported. That summer, two of the city's most famous museums, the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay, closed and one even moved precious artwork out of the basement, and possible harm's way, according to the United Nations. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images The recent flooding has many wondering when Paris will see flooding like it did in 1910 when the river rose to more than 25 feet. In 2016, Colombe Brossel, the assistant to the mayor of Paris, said that it wasn't a matter of if the city would experience another "flood of the century" but when, according to The Guardian.