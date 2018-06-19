Piers Morgan just interviewed Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, but some netizens are far from pleased with their chat.

On Monday, Thomas agreed to appear on "Good Morning Britain" for his first television interview. Morgan announced it on Twitter.

"WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's father Thomas gives his 1st television interview to @GMB - live, all morning. Tune in now for the scoop the whole planet wanted," he wrote.

However, following the interview, many of his followers were not happy. A number felt that Thomas was struggling during the interview, while others called the host "hypercritical."

"Don't agree with this interview. The guy is struggling, feel sorry for him. He is gonna say the wrong thing as he is being pushed for personal info. Cringy," Sunshine wrote.

"Awfully interview @piersmorgan @GMB please stop, the questions asked are fare too personal and should be kept private. The poor guy looks so uncomfortable. Who cares this is car crash Tv," Helene Herve agreed.

"The guy is really nervous and unsure. And you are just trying to pump him for gossipy information," jaynetheunicorn wrote.

Meanwhile, others were not happy that the interview was too long. A number of them agreed that doing it in five to 10 minutes would have been preferable.

"Awful broadcasting. Five-ten minutes would have been fine, but almost forty-minutes?! I changed channels. & the rest of the programme will no doubt be peppered with 'recaps' of the exclusive," Paul Draper commented.

Following the interview, Morgan shared his thoughts about Thomas. According to him, he changed his mind and described Markle's dad as a "shy, decent man struggling to deal with the mayhem of his little princess marrying a prince."

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with some of his followers, who called him "two-faced." Piers had made ill-comments about Thomas in the run-up of the royal wedding, and a number wanted him to apologize to the father of the Duchess of Sussex.

"Your very hypercritical piers you called Thomas markle for not going to the wedding you where horrible while Suzanna was sympathetic. Now your being all caring well I wonder if he saw your scaling rant about him. See always 2 sides to a story," Diane Wilkinson commented.

"Did you @piersmorgan apologise to him for previous comments made on national tv? @GMB," Paul Johnson wrote.

"So you've learnt an important lesson haven't you Piers? Don't judge too early!" another user wrote.

