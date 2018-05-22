Piers Morgan has offered advice to Meghan Markle as she officially joins the royal family.

Morgan penned a letter to Markle congratulating her for her successful wedding, but also warning her about the life that awaits her. "Dear Meghan, or should I say Dear Duchess, First, congratulations on a stunningly successful wedding," Morgan wrote.

Morgan recalled the enthusiastic and very vocal person he met in Markle before she joined the Firm. According to the British journalist, he even asked the former "Suits" star about her opinion about the mass shooting that killed eight students at the Umpqua Community College in Oregon.

Markle impressed him with her articulate and thoughtful response. But on the day prior to the royal wedding, another school shooting happened in Santa Fey.

"They do royal weddings. We do schoolkids' funerals," New York Daily News reported.

Morgan predicted that things would be more difficult to feminist Markle after she married Prince Harry because she could no longer speak more openly about the matter she used to discuss. The royal family is careful about being non-political and as one of them, Markle has to do the same. So she has to keep her opinions to herself.

"I can assure you that Season 2 of your new life will be a hundred times harder as a result," Morgan continued.

"Don't be too disheartened though. There is no better feminist role model for you than the Queen who has spent a lifetime keeping her opinions to herself yet is the most respected woman alive. Proof that when it comes to royals and politics, less is more," he added.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter is positive about Markle joining the royal family. In fact, he is positive that Markle's occupation as an actress will help her adjust to her new role.

"She will fit in," Arbiter told Us Weekly.

"Now she's moving on. Now she's a married woman. She's a member of the royal family, and she will make a great contribution to it," he added.

