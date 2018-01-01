A man who has earned the title of "Piggyback Bandit" was arrested Friday after rubbing a random 14-year-old boy's shoulders and back at Newark Liberty International Airport, police said. The Piggyback Bandit has garnered a bad reputation over the course of five years for seeking piggybacks from high school athletes at athletic events.

Sherwin Shayegan, 34, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to WNBC. Shayegan has not pleaded to the charges placed against him as of yet, but he is currently being held in police custody on a bail that has remained unspecified.

The incident allegedly occurred Friday at around 3:10 p.m. when a teenage boy waited to retrieve his luggage at the airport's baggage carousel in the JetBlue terminal, the New York Daily News reported. Shayegan of Bothell, Washington, apparently massaged the boy's back and shoulders before handing him an envelope and walking off. The envelope supposedly contained $10 in cash and an inappropriate message.

"This is money for letting me give you a massage. Thank you," the note allegedly read, according to NewJersey.com. The note also possessed additional "alarming content," which remains unidentified at this time.

Port Authority police were alerted to the apparent offense after the teenager reported it. Officers managed to locate Shayegan at his hotel in Newark, New Jersey, to arrest him promptly. Upon their arrival, police came across an assortment of envelopes filled with notes and $10 bills. Each envelope had a different airport's name written on it.

Several reports claim that Shayegan has been banned from attending sporting events at various high schools in Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Shayegan, whose Facebook asserts that piggyback rides are one of his interests, shows up to high school athletic events sporting a jersey and shorts while pretending to be a volunteer of the team.

"He makes himself appear as if he's limited or handicapped. I think he plays an empathy card, so to speak," Jim Haussler, activities director for the Bismarck, N.D., public schools, told the Associated Press. "It's a little creepy. Well, a lot creepy is more like it."

Shayegan was previously arrested in 2014 over assault and battery after attending a high school hockey game, according to the Washington Post. He reportedly grabbed a teenager by the arm in an attempt to drag him into the locker room.

