Pink will be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl this weekend, but the pop star announced on Instagram Saturday that she is currently battling the flu.

The Super Bowl is set to take place this Sunday in Minnesota where the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the New England Patriots. Super star Justin Timberlake, and former *NSYNC member, will head the halftime show this year.

Pink, whose hits include “Raise Your Glass” and “Just Give Me a Reason,” revealed early Saturday morning that she is suffering from the flu ahead of her big performance. However, the singer said she is determined to sing the anthem before the game kicks off.

She has already showed that she can power through the flu and give a great show. On Friday, Pink performed at the pre-game Nomadic Live! event at The Armory in Minneapolis. She was seen singing, hitting high notes and dancing throughout the show.

On Saturday, the singer posted a picture of her rehearsing the national anthem for the Super Bowl. Pink admitted in the post that she has been waiting since 1991 to sing the national anthem. The singer, who has a six-year-old daughter and one-year-old son, added that her kids got her sick.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer wrote in the post. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Pink continued: “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

The Super Bowl will kick off live on NBC at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The flu season, which began last October, continues and has heightened, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week. U.S. health officials say hospitalizations for flu-related cases have increased. The CDC said 16 more children have died from flu-related symptoms, bringing this season’s pediatric death toll to 53.