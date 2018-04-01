Pippa Middleton’s hairstylist, Gielly Green, recently weighed in on what she thinks Meghan Markle’s hairstyle will be on her wedding day.

During a recent interview, Green said that it is highly likely Markle will don a bun on May 19. “Not a strong updo but an innovative soft wave extending from the forehead, flowing over the years, culminating in a soft and effortless lose bun. This style looks great from all angles. With skill this can be achieved and will surely be a defining hairstyle,” she told Forbes.

However, it is also possible that Markle will let her hair loose on her special day. If this will be the case, Green has a suggestion on how the former “Suits” star could fix her locks.

“A safe down option would be a slightly off the center behind the ears down do. A small amount of volume from the roots, smooth all the way to the mid strands culminating in a very soft wave at the end of the strands. The difference between a casual down do and a wedding statement, the soft yet skillfully loose wave would be the defining element of this do,” she explained.

As of late, the Kensington Palace has not yet made any announcements regarding Markle’s chosen hairstylist and makeup artist. It is still unknown which designer she has chosen for her wedding dress. However, the palace recently confirmed that Claire Ptak, a pastry chef, will create Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace also confirmed that Philippa Craddock will serve as their floral designer. Craddock will be responsible for designing the wedding and reception venues with her beautiful flowers.

According to People, Craddock specializes in utilizing seasonal flowers in her work. Some of the flowers that she will use for Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding includes branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam. She will also be adding white garden roses, peonies, and foxgloves.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to create and design their wedding flowers,” Craddock said in a statement.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images