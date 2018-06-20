A teenager was shot dead and another man was injured after a shooting in North Braddock, Pittsburgh, on Tuesday night.

Police officials received several calls reporting that shots were fired in the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Avenue around 8:20 p.m. EDT, local news station WPXI reported. Allegheny County officials found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds when they reached the scene. He was taken to hospital and released after the treatment.

A short time later, there was a traffic stop on Grandview Avenue and Howard Street in East Pittsburgh after a silver vehicle with a shot-out window, which matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle, was noticed.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said police tried to pull over the car but the people inside got out and fled the scene. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back when he tried to flee. He died later at McKeesport Hospital, CBS Local reported.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken into custody but other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

“17-year-old shot and killed by East Pittsburgh Police Officer after fleeing traffic stop. Police actively searching for other suspect who ran away,” WPXI reporter Mike Holden tweeted.

Local news station Action News 4 quoted a witness as saying she saw cops pull over the vehicle and walk up to the car guns drawn. Police opened fire after two passengers who were told to get out of the car tried to flee.

A video taken by a bystander shows the police firing three shots at two people trying to escape a traffic stop. The two ran away from a grey car and ducked as cops’ fired three shots in a row.

A helicopter was provided by PA State Police to search from the air. The County Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be investigating both the incidents.

“I've now been contacted by dozens of people from the East Pittsburgh area to say that police just shot two teenage boys in the back,” civil rights activist Shaun King tweeted.

“Witnesses report that race soldiers in Pittsburgh shot a couple of Black teens in the back who were fleeing for their lives from them,” Tariq Nasheed, a media personality, tweeted.

Photo: Facebook/ Edward Forchion via REUTERS

Further information about the deceased will be provided after a formal identification by the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner, Holden tweeted. McDonough would turn up himself to give a description of the incident.

The incident took place a day after Rapper Jimmy Wopo, 21, was fatally shot when someone opened fire on the car he was traveling in Pittsburgh on Monday.

CNN reported that Wopo was previously shot twice as a teen. According to the rapper, the second incident changed his perspective.

“The first time I got shot I was more angry to get back at what happened to me. The second time I had much more s— on the line. I had a daughter, I had the song 'Walking Bomb.' That s— was kind of popping -- it was my first joint that really kinda started blowing out the water," he said last year.