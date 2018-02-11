Planes and drone are not allowed to fly over the Windsor Castle grounds on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Saturday night that the airspace above the St. George Chapel where the "Suits" star and the Duke are set to exchange "I do's" will be restricted on May 19. Thus, airplanes and drones are prohibited in the area. According to CAA, the flight ban was requested for "safety and security" reasons.

However, some believed that it was done on purpose because there are constantly planes flying over Windsor Castle and it's noisy. It might distract the guests as well as the bride and groom as they exchange their vows.

Aircraft flying low over the castle have caused a distraction to the occupants because the castle is situated near the Heathrow Airport. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II can reportedly identify the types of plane by their engine noise when Her Majesty is at Windsor Castle, which is among her favorite places to stay during weekends.

In 2015, there was a plan to expand Heathrow Airport and local councilor George Bathurst believed that it would "destroy" Windsor and affect the functions at the castle. The council handed their protest to Sir Howard Davies' commission on airport capacity.

The expansion has been pushed through. Heathrow's plan is to rebuild a new 3,500 runway about two miles north of its existing runways at an estimated cost of over $24 billion. But it will not be operational until 2026, BBC reported.

The need for an additional runway was agreed because Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world. It had 75 million passengers in 2015. Also, there is little room for growth if it will not be done because the airport already operates at 98 percent of its capacity.

In related news, Markle is reportedly taking princess lessons as she prepares for her big day. Royal correspondent and Sunday Express editor Camilla Tominey appeared on "Today" and revealed that "princess lessons" are happening to Prince Harry's fiancée.

"She's got a little bit of a glossy posse going on," Tominey said. "She's got a new assistant, I think she's obviously getting help with hair and makeup and clothes because she's in the spotlight. She's getting a very warm reception over here."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall